Ouster (OUST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Ouster has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 65.59% and a negative net margin of 337.71%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster Price Performance

Shares of OUST opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Ouster has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $144.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.46.

Insider Activity at Ouster

Institutional Trading of Ouster

In other news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 32,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $362,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,118.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ouster news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 32,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $362,126.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,118.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $29,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,304 shares in the company, valued at $731,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,671 shares of company stock valued at $407,521. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ouster by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,373,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 192,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ouster by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,578,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 54,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ouster by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 139,449 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth $5,625,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ouster by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 302,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Ouster from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Chardan Capital lowered Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.