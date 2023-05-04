Ouster (OUST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Ouster has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 65.59% and a negative net margin of 337.71%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter.
Ouster Price Performance
Shares of OUST opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Ouster has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $144.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.46.
Insider Activity at Ouster
Institutional Trading of Ouster
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ouster by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,373,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 192,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ouster by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,578,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 54,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ouster by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 139,449 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth $5,625,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ouster by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 302,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Ouster from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Chardan Capital lowered Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ouster (OUST)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.