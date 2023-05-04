Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ovintiv Stock Down 2.9 %

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$44.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.50. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$44.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.28. The firm has a market cap of C$10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.