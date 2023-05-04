Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,102 Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $272,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.2% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 205,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 26.1% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXF. StockNews.com raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.80.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $110.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

