Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 60,096 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING opened at $12.11 on Thursday. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. ING Groep had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.4101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ING has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Further Reading

