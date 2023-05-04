Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,164 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $115.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.37 and a 52-week high of $124.53.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

