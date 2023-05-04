Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $729,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,035,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,136,000 after acquiring an additional 292,457 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Sony Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sony Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Sony Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 841,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,989,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $92.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $95.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SONY shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

