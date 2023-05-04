Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

FOXF stock opened at $110.27 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

