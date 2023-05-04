Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 371.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,332,000 after buying an additional 425,575 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,131,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,119,000 after buying an additional 2,367,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Wendy’s by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,911,000 after buying an additional 282,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wendy’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,311,000 after buying an additional 54,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wendy’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,661,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,749,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

WEN opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.78.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

