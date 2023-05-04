Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 163,473 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 163,473 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,917 shares of company stock valued at $17,650,743. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHM stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $67.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

