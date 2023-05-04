Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 71,164 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,164 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 53.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,784 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $115.58 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.37 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.