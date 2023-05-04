Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 139 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Sun Communities by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sun Communities Price Performance

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI opened at $133.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.98. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $172.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.