Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,010 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TIM by 41.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 139,387 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in TIM during the 3rd quarter worth $1,513,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in TIM by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 91,597 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 47.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 82,119 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the third quarter valued at about $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tim S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TIM had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Research analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

