Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $408,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,640.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $408,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,640.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,879. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CDAY opened at $62.61 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $336.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

