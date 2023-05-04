Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 533 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPR. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in EPR Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR stock opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.