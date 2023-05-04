Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,380 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

