Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTY. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Trinity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,579,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Trinity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS TRTY opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17.

Cambria Trinity ETF Profile

The Cambria Trinity ETF (TRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds with exposure to a variety of asset classes, including equity, fixed income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

