Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) by 545.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SYLD opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81. The company has a market capitalization of $699.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.