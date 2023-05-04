Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in Lincoln National by 437.3% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after acquiring an additional 716,860 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 630.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 691,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after acquiring an additional 596,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lincoln National by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Lincoln National by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 965,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,675,000 after acquiring an additional 361,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $65.24.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is -13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.79.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

