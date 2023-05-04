Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $1,642,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLN. Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Investec began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.50) to GBX 364 ($4.55) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Profile

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

