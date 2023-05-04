Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 29,066 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.00.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total transaction of $271,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares in the company, valued at $54,158,409.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $3,200,802.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,951 shares in the company, valued at $101,707,541.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,158,409.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,462 shares of company stock worth $39,718,153. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $466.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $482.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

