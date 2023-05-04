Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 85,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

NYSE:ORA opened at $83.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.46. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

