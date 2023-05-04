Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 1,970.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

PennantPark Investment Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PNNT opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $315.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.57. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 114.60%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Insider Transactions at PennantPark Investment

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,432,853.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

