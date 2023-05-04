Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,572 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $13.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.73% and a negative net margin of 71.83%. The business had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $49,942.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $49,942.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $131,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,919.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $675,514. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOLD. BTIG Research increased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

