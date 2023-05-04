Parallel Advisors LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. State Street Corp increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,791,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,384,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.54.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $484.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $492.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $446.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

