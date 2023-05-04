Parallel Advisors LLC Has $55,000 Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Crocs by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,455 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $62,045,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 403,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after buying an additional 288,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 621,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,698,000 after buying an additional 230,120 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,581,640. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crocs Trading Down 0.0 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $120.13 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.17 and a 200-day moving average of $111.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

