Parallel Advisors LLC Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 130.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,043,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,397,000 after acquiring an additional 542,503 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 43,111 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 401,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $267,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,058.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $232,518.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $267,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,058.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:MAIN opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.58 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 64.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAIN. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Stories

