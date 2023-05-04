Parallel Advisors LLC Has $62,000 Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ventas by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 90.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $47.59 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $58.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Stories

