Parallel Advisors LLC Has $62,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Cloudflare by 27.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 461.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 33.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 143,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NET. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.04.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.02 and a beta of 1.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,252,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,434.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,252,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,434.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 396,007 shares of company stock worth $24,475,748. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

