Parallel Advisors LLC Has $63,000 Stock Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter worth about $117,160,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aegon by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,794,000 after buying an additional 697,389 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Aegon by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,353,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 64,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aegon by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 216,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after buying an additional 177,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Stock Up 0.9 %

AEG stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Aegon’s payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Aegon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

About Aegon

(Get Rating)

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.