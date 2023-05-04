Parallel Advisors LLC Has $71,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 25.11%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also

