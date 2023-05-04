Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 666.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other news, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of AM opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.