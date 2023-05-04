Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 11,155.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 30,458 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $22.72.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 152.78%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,648.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 8,404 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $150,011.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,432 shares of company stock valued at $452,800 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

