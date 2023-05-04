Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1,772.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 25,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 11,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 284,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,847,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFP opened at $47.90 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

