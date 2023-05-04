Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 1,228.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,614 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 179.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 193.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SunCoke Energy

In related news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $137,366.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

SXC stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.24. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SXC. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

See Also

