Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:RE opened at $376.04 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $394.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.42 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.