Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000.

NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $497.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

