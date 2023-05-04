Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RELX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.48) to GBX 3,100 ($38.73) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,860 ($35.73) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE RELX opened at $31.50 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.466 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Relx’s payout ratio is 62.00%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

