Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CRH by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CRH by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 51.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NYSE:CRH opened at $47.67 on Thursday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

CRH Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

