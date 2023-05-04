Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Mplx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Mplx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

