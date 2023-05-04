Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 151 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $51,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,662. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $51,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $599,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $166,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,816 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

MGRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sidoti raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $88.46 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $73.29 and a 52 week high of $111.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.