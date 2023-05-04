Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 546 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after acquiring an additional 453,050 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,142,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,811,000 after purchasing an additional 91,225 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRTX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

MRTX opened at $45.24 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $0.23. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 5,957.44%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.72) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

