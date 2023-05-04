Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 703 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 764.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDG opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $68.51 and a 12-month high of $85.01.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

