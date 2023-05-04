Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Leidos by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Leidos Stock Up 0.3 %

LDOS opened at $80.89 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

About Leidos

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

