Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $128,843,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,009,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 21.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,622,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,589,000 after purchasing an additional 804,196 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,748,000 after purchasing an additional 733,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 2.8 %

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 61,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,481.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.99. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $20.62.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

