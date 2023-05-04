Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOA. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOA opened at $63.51 on Thursday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $65.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.61. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

