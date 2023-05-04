Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 25,522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter worth $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period.

Shares of RLY opened at $26.97 on Thursday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $32.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

