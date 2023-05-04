Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Trimble by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

TRMB opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $72.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

