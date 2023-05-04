Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 101 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after buying an additional 241,855 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $16,847,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 513,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,512,000 after buying an additional 140,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after acquiring an additional 139,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $128.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.28 and its 200-day moving average is $124.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $155.91.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLED. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.90.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

