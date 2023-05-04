Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 205.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in CDW by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 111,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in CDW by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.13.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $164.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.75. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Further Reading

