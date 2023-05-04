Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,636 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 344,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 168,245 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 181,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 141,189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000.

NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.1613 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

